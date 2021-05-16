Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.65.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$30.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.85%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.