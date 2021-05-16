KeyCorp Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.72.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

