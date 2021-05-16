KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,571. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

