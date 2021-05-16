KeyCorp Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $57.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $37.23 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.