Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $514.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.00 million and the lowest is $507.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $379.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. 256,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

