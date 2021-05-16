Kendall Capital Management Sells 110 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

