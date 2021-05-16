Kendall Capital Management Invests $659,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 407.30 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

