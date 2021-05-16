Kendall Capital Management Has $861,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.02 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.