Kendall Capital Management Has $380,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

