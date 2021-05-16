Kendall Capital Management Acquires 55 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $553.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.07 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.