Kelly L. Whitley Sells 2,400 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MUR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

