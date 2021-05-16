Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.070-4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

