Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 103,111 Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Perspecta accounts for about 1.3% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.06% of Perspecta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1,265.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,126 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRSP opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

