Keebeck Alpha LP Has $8.88 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,589,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,561,000. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,187,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $233.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.84. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $128.86 and a 52-week high of $258.59.

