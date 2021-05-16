Keebeck Alpha LP Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,526 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

