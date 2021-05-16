Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

INFO opened at $104.96 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

