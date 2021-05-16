Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.70 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

