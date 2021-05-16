Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 525 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

