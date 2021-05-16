Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Marriott International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.29. 2,200,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average of $133.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

