Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 51,230 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Cimpress comprises approximately 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cimpress by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cimpress by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cimpress by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

CMPR traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $104.23. 73,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,662. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

