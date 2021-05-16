Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

KSU opened at $309.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.31 and its 200-day moving average is $222.20. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $132.33 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

