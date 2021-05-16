Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

