K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$45.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.46 million and a P/E ratio of 125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$24.00 and a one year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

