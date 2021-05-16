K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KBL. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

TSE KBL opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.30. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

