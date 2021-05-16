Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.15 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $135.04 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00007159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.01069996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00113112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00062401 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

