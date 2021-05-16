JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $285.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.