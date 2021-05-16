Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $121,050.00.

Palomar stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

