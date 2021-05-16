Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.