Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.