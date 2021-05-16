Jeff Lautenbach Sells 7,200 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CSOD stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
