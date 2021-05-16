Jeff Lautenbach Sells 7,200 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSOD stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

