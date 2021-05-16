JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JDSPY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.