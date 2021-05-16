Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $180.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,462,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

