Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 76,950 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 334.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. Research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

