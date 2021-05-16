Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 745 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBIZ worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 15.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 70.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 57,272 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,860. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

