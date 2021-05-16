ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Shares Down 1.2%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

