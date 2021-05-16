iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

