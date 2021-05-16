iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

