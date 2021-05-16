iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.91.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

