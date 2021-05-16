iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

