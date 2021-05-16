iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,954,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $5,700,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $100.78.

