iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after acquiring an additional 997,991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 251,642.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 795,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.71. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.67 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

