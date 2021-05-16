iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after acquiring an additional 997,991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 251,642.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 795,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ EMB opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.71. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.67 and a 1-year high of $116.09.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
