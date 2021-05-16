iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32.

