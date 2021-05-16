iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $117.99 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

