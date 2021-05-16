Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $37.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

