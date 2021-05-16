Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $37.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $64.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
