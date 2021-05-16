INVO Bioscience (INVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -1.14.

In other INVO Bioscience news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,822 shares of company stock valued at $272,856. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

