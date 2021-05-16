Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

