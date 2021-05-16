Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $218.33 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.76 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

