Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 213.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $83.15 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.