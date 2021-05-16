Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 3.2% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $76.67.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.