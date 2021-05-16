Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG stock opened at $833.38 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.19 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $769.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

